Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
List:
Cosmic Scholar: The Life and Times of Harry Smith: The Filmmaker, Folklorist, and Mystic Who Transformed American Art by John Szwed
Poetry FM: American Poetry and Radio Counterculture by Lisa Hollenbach
The Jive 95: An Oral History of America's Greatest Underground Rock Radio Station KSAN San Francisco by Hank Rosenfeld
Time's Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance by Jeremy Eichler
Our Strangers: Stories by Lydia Davis
Die Laughing by Andy Weinberger
Emily Dickinson Face to Face by Martha Dickinson Bianchi