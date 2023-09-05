Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

Cosmic Scholar: The Life and Times of Harry Smith: The Filmmaker, Folklorist, and Mystic Who Transformed American Art by John Szwed

Poetry FM: American Poetry and Radio Counterculture by Lisa Hollenbach

The Jive 95: An Oral History of America's Greatest Underground Rock Radio Station KSAN San Francisco by Hank Rosenfeld

Time's Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance by Jeremy Eichler

Our Strangers: Stories by Lydia Davis

Die Laughing by Andy Weinberger

Emily Dickinson Face to Face by Martha Dickinson Bianchi

