The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published September 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
Cosmic Scholar: The Life and Times of Harry Smith: The Filmmaker, Folklorist, and Mystic Who Transformed American Art by John Szwed
Poetry FM: American Poetry and Radio Counterculture by Lisa Hollenbach
The Jive 95: An Oral History of America's Greatest Underground Rock Radio Station KSAN San Francisco by Hank Rosenfeld 
Time's Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance by Jeremy Eichler
Our Strangers: Stories by Lydia Davis
Die Laughing by Andy Weinberger
Emily Dickinson Face to Face by Martha Dickinson Bianchi

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
