Berkshire Theatre Group presents Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: A Play with Music 9/8-9/10

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven is an immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a journey through the life and work of one of the greatest composers of all time. Hershey Felder transports audiences to 19th century Vienna, where they witness the struggles, triumphs and genius of Ludwig van Beethoven.

It is playing this weekend at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The show features performances of some of Beethoven’s most beloved works, including Moonlight Sonata and the iconic Fifth Symphony.

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven is more than just a musical performance, it is a celebration of art, passion and the human spirit. Hershey Felder is a pianist, actor, and playwright known for his portrayals of classical and American composers on the theatrical stage.