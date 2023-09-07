© 2023
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: A Play with Music 9/8-9/10

By Joe Donahue
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Artwork for Hershey Felder's Beethoven show at BTG 2023
Photo by Christopher Ash
/
provided

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven is an immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a journey through the life and work of one of the greatest composers of all time. Hershey Felder transports audiences to 19th century Vienna, where they witness the struggles, triumphs and genius of Ludwig van Beethoven.

It is playing this weekend at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The show features performances of some of Beethoven’s most beloved works, including Moonlight Sonata and the iconic Fifth Symphony.

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven is more than just a musical performance, it is a celebration of art, passion and the human spirit. Hershey Felder is a pianist, actor, and playwright known for his portrayals of classical and American composers on the theatrical stage.

hershey felderbeethovencomposertheaterBerkshire theater groupsummer theatre 2023one-person show
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Joe Donahue
