The Roundtable

The Cheese Tour 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Artwork for The Cheese Tour
Provided

The Cheese Tour 2023 is taking place this weekend - September 9th and 10th in Washington County, New York.

Several creative farmstead cheese makers, brewers and vineyards in Washington County will open their farms and businesses to the public.

At each farm, guests will sample specially selected cheeses, wine and beer while experiencing first-hand the region’s long-standing cheese making traditions reaching back to the nineteenth century.

Our guests are Owner of Argyle Cheese Farmer Marge Randles, Co-Owner of Scotlander Brewing Company Sarah Puhl, Co-Owner of Victory View Vineyard Gerry Barnhart, and Executive Director of the tour’s beneficiary organization, Comfort Food Community, Amie Collins.

The Roundtable Cheesebeerwinewashington countycomfort food communitytourWashington County Cheese Tour
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
