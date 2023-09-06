The Cheese Tour 2023 is taking place this weekend - September 9th and 10th in Washington County, New York.

Several creative farmstead cheese makers, brewers and vineyards in Washington County will open their farms and businesses to the public.

At each farm, guests will sample specially selected cheeses, wine and beer while experiencing first-hand the region’s long-standing cheese making traditions reaching back to the nineteenth century.

Our guests are Owner of Argyle Cheese Farmer Marge Randles, Co-Owner of Scotlander Brewing Company Sarah Puhl, Co-Owner of Victory View Vineyard Gerry Barnhart, and Executive Director of the tour’s beneficiary organization, Comfort Food Community, Amie Collins.