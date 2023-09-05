Millay Arts Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Millay Arts will celebrate 50 years, making it one of the longest-running multidisciplinary artist residencies in the country, by welcoming alumni (3000 and counting), friends, neighbors, donors to their campus at the historic “Steepletop” estate in Austerlitz, New York, for a day of celebration and commemoration on Saturday, September 9th at 4-8 PM.

Gathering artists, writers, poets, filmmakers, playwrights and composers together to work “alone together” forges not only life-long friendships but also fuels ongoing professional collaborations. The 50th Anniversary Gala will present a compelling picture of Millay Arts’ essential mission and its significance to a thriving and vibrant society.

Festivities include special guest James Lapine (who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning libretto for the “Sunday in the Park with George” while in residence), with music by the retro jazz band Fleur Seule, signature cocktails, gourmet buffet dinner under the tent, VW photobus, silent art auction and alumni exhibition are just a few of the offerings for the afternoon.

To tell us more we welcome Calliope Nicholas, Millay Arts Co-Director & Manager of Residency Programs.

