2023 Lustgarten Foundation’s Albany Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research 9/10

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT

Hundreds of walkers touched by pancreatic cancer will unite at the Elm Avenue Town Park in Delmar, New York, on Sunday, September 10 for a morning of hope, remembrance and action. Since 2004, the Lustgarten Foundation’s Albany Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research has raised more than $1.5 million to support the most ground-breaking pancreatic cancer research.

After losing four family members to pancreatic cancer, Shari and Neil Piper organized the first Albany Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Over a 20-year-period, Neil lost his mother, sister, uncle and brother.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for just 3% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States each year, yet it is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths and has a 5-year survival rate of only 12%. To learn more about the walk and their participation – we welcome Shari and Neil Piper.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
