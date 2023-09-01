© 2023
Food Friday 9/1/23: Sakè with John Fischer

Published September 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
We learn about sakè with the Culinary Institute's John Fischer. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

John Fischer has been a culinary professional for almost 40 years. A graduate of Swarthmore College and the Culinary Institute of America, he has experienced all aspects of the restaurant business. He has written books on cheese, service and French comfort food, as well as many articles about various beverages. John currently teaches Wine, Beer and Hospitality management at the Culinary Institute and is a certified sake professional.

On September 23 an grand opening gala will take place in Hyde Park, New York for a unique collaboration between sakè maker Asahi Shuzo and the Culinary Institute of America. The new facility in Hyde Park is the first stateside sakè brewery for this Japanese company.

