Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Festival of Books 2023

Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 18th annual Festival of Books takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 1-4. The Festival features a giant used book sale, two days of discussions with and readings by esteemed authors, and a children’s program.

Started in 2006 as a book sale to raise funds for the Academy’s community arts programs, has grown into one of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated cultural events of the season. Carl Atkins and Wayne Greene are co-chairs of the Festival this year.

We welcome Festival co-chairs Wayne Greene and Carl Atkins to the show for a preview. Also joining us – participating author Julie Kabat and via phone - author Jonathan Darman.