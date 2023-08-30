Musicians of Ma’alwyck present the Zoellner String Quartet Project with Lady Alexandra Foley

The Zoellner String Quartet Project with Lady Alexander Foley will be performed by Musicians of Ma’alwyck over several performances in the region September 8-11th. The set of performances is devoted to the repertory of the trailblazing Zoellner String Quartet, one of the first notable American string quartets, which toured throughout America in the early 1900s.

A family ensemble founded by Joseph Zoellner, Sr, the quartet performed for Theodore Roosevelt, the King of Belgium and Helen Keller and played chamber music with Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin.

There will be three different performances and feature some of their more unique repertory, including works of Frank Bridge, Charles Skilton, Jan Brandt-Buys, Alfred Hill and more. Lady Alexandra Foley, great-granddaughter of Joseph Zoellner, will attend each performance, presenting a special accompanying presentation at Hyde Hall and SUNY-Schenectady. Foley has authored a book about her family's ensemble titled The Lost Quartet.

Director of Musicians of Ma'alwyck Ann Marie Barker Schwartz, Dean of the School of Music at SUNY Schenectady Christopher Brellochs, and Lady Alexandra Foley join us.