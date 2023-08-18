Tanglewood Learning Institute presents Keith Hamilton Cobb's "American Moor" at The Linde Center 8/26-27

On Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27 at 8 p.m., The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents the play “American Moor” in Studio E at The Linde Center.

Keith Hamilton Cobb's award-winning 2-person play explores the American Black Male experience via Shakespeare’s "Othello." The artists who originated the off-Broadway production created this version specially for Tanglewood's Studio E. The production is directed by Kim Weild.