The Roundtable

Tanglewood Learning Institute presents Keith Hamilton Cobb's "American Moor" at The Linde Center 8/26-27

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Keith Hamilton Cobb performs "American Moor"
Sara Krulwich
/
NYT
Keith Hamilton Cobb performs "American Moor"

On Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27 at 8 p.m., The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents the play “American Moor” in Studio E at The Linde Center.

Keith Hamilton Cobb's award-winning 2-person play explores the American Black Male experience via Shakespeare’s "Othello." The artists who originated the off-Broadway production created this version specially for Tanglewood's Studio E. The production is directed by Kim Weild.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
