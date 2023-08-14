Climate Activist Mark Dunlea discusses "Putting Out the Planetary Fire: An Introduction to Climate Action and Advocacy"

With 1,000-year floods in the Hudson Valley, much of the East Coast and parts of Europe experiencing air pollution from wildfires in Canada, and heat waves blanketing much of the US and Europe, more and more people are beginning to realize the impending danger posed by climate change. The United Nations is saying we have less than 5 years before global warming passes the critical 1.5 degrees C limit.

Climate Activist Mark Dunlea has spent a lifetime on these issues and is author of the new book, "Putting Out the Planetary Fire: An Introduction to Climate Action and Advocacy." The volume provides an overview of the central issues in the climate movement: Renewable Energy, Environmental Justice, Reparations, False Climate Solutions, Real Life Barriers, carbon pricing, Green New Deal, crypto mining, plastics, and military. The second half serves as an organizing guide to the basics of advocacy, from lobbying to litigation to direct action.