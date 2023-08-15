© 2023
The Roundtable

"The Imposters" by Tom Rachman

By Joe Donahue
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Imposters" by Tom Rachman
Little Brown and Company

In Tom Rachman's "The Imposters," Dora Frenhofer, a once successful but now aging and embittered novelist, knows her mind is going. She is determined, however, to finish her final book, and reverse her fortunes, before time runs out. Alone in her London home during the pandemic, she creates, and is in turn created by, the fascinating real characters from her own life.

Tom Rachman is the author of three novels: "The Italian Teacher," "The Rise & Fall of Great Powers," and the New York Times bestseller "The Imperfectionists." Rachman worked at the Associated Press as a foreign-news editor in Manhattan and Rome before becoming a novelist. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, and elsewhere.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
