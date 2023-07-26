Berkshire Busk! 2023

The vibrant Berkshire Busk! downtown music and arts festival is back to light up the streets of Great Barrington for its third season. The festival features lively celebrations of music, dance, acrobatics and more every Friday and Saturday night starting at 6:30 PM through Saturday, September 2 (Labor Day Weekend).

Saturday Morning Farmers’ Market Partnership: Berkshire Busk! has partnered with the Great Barrington Farmers’ market and has programmed musicians to play from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eugene Carr and Carli Scolforo join us, as does Stunt Comedian WackyChad!

WackyChad performs his award winning, action-packed, interactive stunt comedy show featuring extreme pogo stick stunts, big tricks and big laughs on August 25 and 26.