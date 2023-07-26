© 2023
The Roundtable

Berkshire Busk! 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
The vibrant Berkshire Busk! downtown music and arts festival is back to light up the streets of Great Barrington for its third season. The festival features lively celebrations of music, dance, acrobatics and more every Friday and Saturday night starting at 6:30 PM through Saturday, September 2 (Labor Day Weekend).

Saturday Morning Farmers’ Market Partnership: Berkshire Busk! has partnered with the Great Barrington Farmers’ market and has programmed musicians to play from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eugene Carr and Carli Scolforo join us, as does Stunt Comedian WackyChad!

WackyChad performs his award winning, action-packed, interactive stunt comedy show featuring extreme pogo stick stunts, big tricks and big laughs on August 25 and 26.

berkshire busk busking The Berkshires Great Barrington
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
