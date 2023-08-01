© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published August 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Assorted Publishers

James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • Why Sinead O'Connor Matters by Allyson McCabe
  • The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
  • The Defiant Optimist: Daring To Fight Global Inequality, Reinvent Finance, and Invest in Women by Durreen Shahnaz
  • The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
  • Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains The World by Henry Grabar
  • Bad Influence by Alison Gaylin
  • Windfall by Wendy Corsi Staub
  • The Skull by Jon Klassen
  • The Madonna Secret: A Novel by Sophie Strand
  • I Will Read to You Written by Gideon Sterer Illustrated by Charles Santoso
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksgolden notebookwoodstockbook reviewbook reviews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More