Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- Why Sinead O'Connor Matters by Allyson McCabe
- The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- The Defiant Optimist: Daring To Fight Global Inequality, Reinvent Finance, and Invest in Women by Durreen Shahnaz
- The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
- Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains The World by Henry Grabar
- Bad Influence by Alison Gaylin
- Windfall by Wendy Corsi Staub
- The Skull by Jon Klassen
- The Madonna Secret: A Novel by Sophie Strand
- I Will Read to You Written by Gideon Sterer Illustrated by Charles Santoso