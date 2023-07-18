© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published July 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman
  • Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir by Rachel Louise Snyder
  • Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
  • The Vaster Wild by Lauren Groff
  • In Memoriam by Alice Winn
  • Soldiers Don't Go Mad: A Story of Brotherhood, Poetry, and Mental Illness During the First World War by Charles Glass
  • Boys Weekend by Mattie Lubchansky
  • All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky
