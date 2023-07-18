Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman
- Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir by Rachel Louise Snyder
- Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
- The Vaster Wild by Lauren Groff
- In Memoriam by Alice Winn
- Soldiers Don't Go Mad: A Story of Brotherhood, Poetry, and Mental Illness During the First World War by Charles Glass
- Boys Weekend by Mattie Lubchansky
- All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky