"End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration" by Peter Turchin

Peter Turchin is Project Leader at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna, Research Associate at University of Oxford, and Emeritus Professor at the University of Connecticut. Trained as a theoretical biologist, he is now working in the field of historical social science. Currently his main research effort is directed at coordinating CrisisDB, a massive historical database of societies sliding into a crisis—and then emerging from it.

Peter Turchin's new book is “End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration.”