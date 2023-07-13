Robert B. Parker's "Bad Influence" by Alison Gaylin

Novelist Alison Gaylin continues Robert B. Parker’s Sunny Randall series with the new novel “Bad Influence.” In the 11th outing, Sunny investigates a glamorous world rife with lies and schemes and ties to a dangerous criminal scene.

Alison Gaylin is the author of the Edgar-nominated thriller "Hide Your Eyes" and its sequel "You Kill Me," the stand-alone Edgar nominated "What Remains of Me," and the Brenna Spector series: "And She Was" (winner of the Shamus Award), "Into the Dark," and the Edgar-nominated "Stay With Me."