Opening weekend at Tanglewood: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons

Andris Nelsons is music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and is widely considered as one of the most renowned and innovative conductors on the international scene today.

He'll be busy at Tanglewood this season conducting seven concerts in July and five in August. It all begins tomorrow night with an opening concert with Wynton Marsalis' "Harold, Holler and Hallelujah" followed by Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky,

Celebrating its 85th season at Tanglewood, the BSO's eight week schedule includes music by 28 living composers, and 48 musicians and artists making their debuts either with the orchestra - or - for the first time at the summer home in Lenox. After the summer, the BSO will return to Europe for the first time since 2018.