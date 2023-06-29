© 2023
The Roundtable

Colin Jacobsen previews The Knights performance with Chris Thile at Tanglewood

By Joe Donahue
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ozawa Hall

The Knights are a collective of adventurous musicians dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience and eliminating barriers between audiences and music.

Violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen is “one of the most interesting figures on the classical music scene” Since the early 2000's, Jacobsen has forged an intriguing path in the cultural landscape of our time, collaborating with an astonishingly wide range of artists across diverse traditions and disciplines while constantly looking for new ways to connect with audiences.

The Knights evolved from late-night chamber music reading parties with friends at the home of violinist Colin Jacobsen and cellist Eric Jacobsen. The Jacobsen brothers, who are also founding members of the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, serve as artistic directors of The Knights, with Eric Jacobsen as conductor.

The Knights will perform with Chris Thile at Tanglewood tonight at 8 PM in Seiji Ozawa Hall. We welcome Concertmaster, Violinist and Artistic Director Colin Jacobsen.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
