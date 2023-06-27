Emerson Quartet Farewell Season concerts at Tanglewood and Manchester Music Festivals

Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles for more than four decades. Their farewell tour will bring them to Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood on 6/28 and to the Manchester Music Festival on 6/29.

Emerson Quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings, and has been honored with nine GRAMMYs. They have worked with some of today’s most esteemed composers to premiere new works, and have partnered with soloists such as Renée Fleming, Barbara Hannigan, Emanuel Ax, and Yefim Bronfman, to name a few.

The individual members – Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, Lawrence Dutton, and Paul Watkins – will continue to perform and teach individually; as a group, they will continue to coach and mentor young ensembles through the Emerson String Quartet Institute at Stony Brook University.