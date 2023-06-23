© 2023
The Roundtable

Snarky Puppy to headline Saturday of Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC - An interview with Michael League

By Joe Donahue
Published June 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival 2023 lineup poster
Provided
/
SPAC

Michael League is the creator and bandleader of instrumental music ensemble Snarky Puppy who will headline tomorrow night at The 46th annual Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival, taking place this weekend at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

As a sophomore in college, Michael formed the ensemble Snarky Puppy as producer, primary composer, and bandleader. The group has earned three Grammy Awards and played over 1500 concerts on six continents.

The Roundtable musicjazz musicJazz FestivalFreihofer's Saratoga Jazz FestivalSPACmusic festival
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
