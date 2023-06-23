Snarky Puppy to headline Saturday of Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC - An interview with Michael League

Michael League is the creator and bandleader of instrumental music ensemble Snarky Puppy who will headline tomorrow night at The 46th annual Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival, taking place this weekend at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

As a sophomore in college, Michael formed the ensemble Snarky Puppy as producer, primary composer, and bandleader. The group has earned three Grammy Awards and played over 1500 concerts on six continents.