Two new exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, presents twelve new exhibitions in 2023 alongside its world-renowned collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art, which includes The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.

Their summer season is highlighted by M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations (through September 4th), a major exhibition spanning the Dutch artist’s entire career with more than 160 works on display from a private collection. Visitors will find some of Escher’s most iconic pieces including Day and Night, Drawing Hands, Waterfall, Eye, and Relativity, plus numerous seldomly displayed prints.

Another highlight is: Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes (through September 10, 2023).