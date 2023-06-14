© 2023
The Roundtable

Two new exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations at Fenimore Art Museum 2023
Provided
/
Fenimore Art Museum
M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations at Fenimore Art Museum 2023

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, presents twelve new exhibitions in 2023 alongside its world-renowned collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art, which includes The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.

Their summer season is highlighted by M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations (through September 4th), a major exhibition spanning the Dutch artist’s entire career with more than 160 works on display from a private collection. Visitors will find some of Escher’s most iconic pieces including Day and Night, Drawing Hands, Waterfall, Eye, and Relativity, plus numerous seldomly displayed prints.

Another highlight is: Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes (through September 10, 2023).

Joe Donahue
