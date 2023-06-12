"Fire Weather" by John Vaillant

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest over the past week covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing baseball games - Major League and little league - and prompting people to fish out pandemic era facemasks.

Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people.

John Vaillant is an award-winning nonfiction writer and reporter. His new book is eerily timed, it came out just last week, it is called "Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World."

He writes about May 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada's oil industry, and America's biggest foreign supplier, which was overrun by Wildfire.