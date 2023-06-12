© 2023
The Roundtable

"Fire Weather" by John Vaillant

By Joe Donahue
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Knopf
/

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest over the past week covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing baseball games - Major League and little league - and prompting people to fish out pandemic era facemasks.

Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people.

John Vaillant is an award-winning nonfiction writer and reporter. His new book is eerily timed, it came out just last week, it is called "Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World."

He writes about May 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada's oil industry, and America's biggest foreign supplier, which was overrun by Wildfire.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Joe Donahue
