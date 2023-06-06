FBI agent Corie Geller returns in Susan Isaacs' "Bad, Bad Seymour Brown"

When Corie Geller asked her parents to move from their apartment into the suburban McMansion she shares with her husband and teenage daughter, she assumed they’d fit right in with the placid life she’d opted for when she left the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force of the FBI.

But then her retired NYPD detective father gets a call from good-natured and slightly nerdy film professor April Brown—one of the victims of a case he was never able to solve.

Susan Isaacs' new book is "Bad, Bad Seymour Brown."