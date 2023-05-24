5/24/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.