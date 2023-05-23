© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Joe Donahue
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:
Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues by Jonathan Kennedy
The Bathysphere Book: Effects of the Luminous Ocean Depths by Brad Fox
The Dress Diary: Secrets from a Victorian Woman's Wardrobe by Kate Strasdin (Pub 6/6)
Big, illustrated and written by Vashni Harrison
We Are Starlings: Inside the Mesmerizing Magic of a Murmuration by Robert Furrow and Donna Jo Napoli, illustrated by Marc Martin

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbattenkill booksbook reviewsindependent bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More