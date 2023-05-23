Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
List:
Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues by Jonathan Kennedy
The Bathysphere Book: Effects of the Luminous Ocean Depths by Brad Fox
The Dress Diary: Secrets from a Victorian Woman's Wardrobe by Kate Strasdin (Pub 6/6)
Big, illustrated and written by Vashni Harrison
We Are Starlings: Inside the Mesmerizing Magic of a Murmuration by Robert Furrow and Donna Jo Napoli, illustrated by Marc Martin