The Roundtable

Grassland Bird Trust Raptor Fest at Hicks Orchard 5/20

By Joe Donahue
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
grasslandbirdtrust.org

Grassland Bird Trust is a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds. GBT has conserved over 250 acres of prime habitat in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands Important Bird Area (IBA) since 2010. GBT will host a fund raising Raptor Fest at Hicks Orchard in Granville, New York on Saturday, May 20.

We are joined by Grassland Bird Trust Board Secretary Kathy Roome and Board Vice Chair Terry Griffin.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
