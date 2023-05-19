Grassland Bird Trust Raptor Fest at Hicks Orchard 5/20

Grassland Bird Trust is a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds. GBT has conserved over 250 acres of prime habitat in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands Important Bird Area (IBA) since 2010. GBT will host a fund raising Raptor Fest at Hicks Orchard in Granville, New York on Saturday, May 20.

We are joined by Grassland Bird Trust Board Secretary Kathy Roome and Board Vice Chair Terry Griffin.