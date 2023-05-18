Caffè Lena celebrates 63 years and hosts "Sing in the Streets" in Saratoga Springs on 5/21

On Sunday, May 21, Saratoga’s famous Caffè Lena will hold “Sing In The Streets,” a six-stage music festival celebrating its 63rd anniversary.

Caffè Lena is widely recognized as the longest continuously operating folk music venue in the United States. The Library of Congress calls Caffè Lena “An American treasure,” and the Caffe has been recognized by The GRAMMY Foundation for their important contributions to the development of American music.

“Sing In The Streets” will take place for free at six stages around Caffè Lena’s neighborhood, making this festival a community event. Two artists will share each stage, with performances at Impressions of Saratoga, Library Terrace, Frog Garden, Caffè Lena’s Courtyard, Caffè Lena Upstairs, and Ben & Jerrys.

Executive Director Sarah Craig and Director of Operations Mateo Vosganian join us this morning.