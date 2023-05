This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

Killingly by Katharine Beutner

Jamie MacGilllvray: The Renegade’s Journey by John Sayles

We could have been Friends: My Father and I: A Palestinian Memoir by Raja Shehadeh

Drinking from Graveyard Wells by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu