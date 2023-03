This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin, Owner of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

Antimatter Blues by Edward Ashton

The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

The Big Bundle by Max Allan Collins

The Last Honest Man by James Risen (Pub Date 5/9/23)

White Cat, Black Dog: Stories by Kelly Link

The God of Endings by Jaqueline Holland

Rough Sleepers by Tracy Kidder

Go As A River by Shelley Read