Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages by Carmela Ciuaru
- Parallel Lives by Phyllis Rose
- Dear Prudence by Daniel M. Lavery
- Iron Curtain by Vesna Goldsworthy
- Hang the Moon by Jeanette Walls
- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
- And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready by Meaghan O'Connell
- Waiting For Mama by Gianna Marino