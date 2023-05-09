© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages by Carmela Ciuaru
  • Parallel Lives by Phyllis Rose
  • Dear Prudence by Daniel M. Lavery
  • Iron Curtain by Vesna Goldsworthy
  • Hang the Moon by Jeanette Walls
  • The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
  • And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready by Meaghan O'Connell
  • Waiting For Mama by Gianna Marino
