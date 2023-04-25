Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
List:
Nothing Stays Put: The Life and Poetry of Amy Clampitt by Willard Spiegelman
Into the World’s Great Heart: Selected Letters of Edna St. Vincent Millay edited by Timothy Jackson
Poetry of Impermanence, Mindfulness and Joy edited by John Brehm
Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World edited by Pádraig Ó Tuama
A Little History of Music by Robert Phillip
True West: Sam Shepard’s Life, Work and Times by Robert Greenfield