The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
Nothing Stays Put: The Life and Poetry of Amy Clampitt by Willard Spiegelman
Into the World’s Great Heart: Selected Letters of Edna St. Vincent Millay edited by Timothy Jackson
Poetry of Impermanence, Mindfulness and Joy edited by John Brehm
Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World edited by Pádraig Ó Tuama
A Little History of Music by Robert Phillip
True West: Sam Shepard’s Life, Work and Times by Robert Greenfield

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
