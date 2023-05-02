Book Picks - Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.
List:
No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez
The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Turtles of the Midnight Moon by María José Fitzgerald
The Firefly Summer by Morgan Matson