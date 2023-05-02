© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books

By Joe Donahue
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this page
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:
No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez
The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Turtles of the Midnight Moon by María José Fitzgerald
The Firefly Summer by Morgan Matson

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
