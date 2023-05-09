© 2023
The Roundtable

Uta Hagen "Respect for Acting" expanded edition

By Joe Donahue
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Uta Hagen was a legendary theatre practitioner. She originated the role of Martha in the 1962 Broadway premiere of “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee

She wrote two major books on acting. The first, “Respect for Acting” was published 50 years ago (and still sells very well). The second, “A Challenge for the Actor” was published in 1991.

An expanded edition of “Respect for Acting” has been re-published this spring. It is the complete text of “Respect for Acting” with added material consisting of Uta’s history of HB Studio, a chapter from her memoir, “Sources,” and an address to the Austrian academy about the theater by her husband, Herbert Berghof.

Our dear friend Jesse Feiler – our longtime Tech Guru was a dear friend of Uta Hagen’s and he edited the expanded edition.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
