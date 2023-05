Dave Eggers joins us to discuss his new book “The Eyes and The Impossible.” The book, out tomorrow, tells the story of a dog named Johannes. He lives in an urban park by the sea, and every day, he runs through the park, seeing all, missing nothing, and reporting what he sees to the park’s three ancient Bison, the Keepers of the Equilibrium. But the Equilibrium has been disrupted.

Listen • 18:34