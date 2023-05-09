© 2023
The Roundtable

Dr. Hannah Karpman on findings in study about the crisis in children's mental healthcare

By Joe Donahue
Published May 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
hannahkarpman.jfif

A growing number of U.S. kids are landing in hospital emergency rooms for a mental health crisis. Now a new study finds that many do not get follow-up care after they're discharged. Kids in mental health crisis can end up in the ER for various reasons. The findings were published in the journal Pediatrics and show more evidence of the cracks in the nation's mental health care system especially when it comes to helping kids.

Sometimes children are suicidal or have intentionally harmed themselves. Sometimes they are having a panic attack or a serious behavioral issue. Sometimes they or their parents have nowhere else to turn for mental health help.

Dr. Hannah Karpman, Associate Professor at Smith School for Social Work and faculty member at The Shriver Center at Chan Medical School says simply getting kids a health care appointment is actually a "low bar" to meet and that doesn't even get at the quality of care." Karpman is also the co-author of an editorial published with the study.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
