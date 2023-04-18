Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret by Judy Blume.
- Event "Judy Blume Forever" Documentary Screening by the Woodstock Film Festival at Tinker Street Cinema, Sunday, April 23 4pm
Birnam Wood by Eleanor CattonLone Women by Victor Lavelle
How to Lose Friends and Influence No One by Mary Giuliani
My Cousin Maria Schneider by Vanessa Schneider Translated by Molly Ringwald
A "Working Life by Eileen Myles
Big Tree by Brian Selznick
Bruno Schulz: An Artist, a Murder, and the Hijacking of History by Benjamin Balint
Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond