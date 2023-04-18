© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret by Judy Blume.

  • Event "Judy Blume Forever" Documentary Screening by the Woodstock Film Festival at Tinker Street Cinema, Sunday, April 23 4pm

Birnam Wood by Eleanor CattonLone Women by Victor Lavelle
How to Lose Friends and Influence No One by Mary Giuliani
My Cousin Maria Schneider by Vanessa Schneider Translated by Molly Ringwald
A "Working Life by Eileen Myles
Big Tree by Brian Selznick
Bruno Schulz: An Artist, a Murder, and the Hijacking of History by Benjamin Balint
Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond

The Roundtable Book Picksgolden notebookwoodstockbook reviewbook reviews
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
