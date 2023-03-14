Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:

All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me by Patrick Bringley

The Windeby Puzzle by Lois Lowrey

All the Beating Hearts by Kilie Fogliano, illustrated by Catia Chien

In Every Life by Marla Frazee

The Moon Tonight: Our Moon’s Journey Around the Earth by Jung Chang-hoon, illustrated by Jang Ho

Rabbit, Duck, and Big Bear by Nadine Brun-Cosme, illustrated by Olivier Tallec

Events:

• March 28th, 6 pm: Leah Penniman, with new book Black Earth Wisdom

• March 30th, 6 pm: Daisy Rockwell, translator of Tomb of Sand, Geetanjali Shree’s 2022 International Booker Prize winning novel

• April 2nd: Writing Workshop with Megan Mayhew Bergman, offered in person and via Zoom, registration required

