© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Assorted Publishers
/

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:
All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me by Patrick Bringley
The Windeby Puzzle by Lois Lowrey
All the Beating Hearts by Kilie Fogliano, illustrated by Catia Chien
In Every Life by Marla Frazee
The Moon Tonight: Our Moon’s Journey Around the Earth by Jung Chang-hoon, illustrated by Jang Ho
Rabbit, Duck, and Big Bear by Nadine Brun-Cosme, illustrated by Olivier Tallec

Events:
• March 28th, 6 pm: Leah Penniman, with new book Black Earth Wisdom

• March 30th, 6 pm: Daisy Rockwell, translator of Tomb of Sand, Geetanjali Shree’s 2022 International Booker Prize winning novel

• April 2nd: Writing Workshop with Megan Mayhew Bergman, offered in person and via Zoom, registration required

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbattenkill booksbook reviewsindependent bookstore
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More