Spencertown Academy Arts Center presents "Ellsworth Kelly: An Exhibition of Historic Posters"

Spencertown Academy Arts Center presents “Ellsworth Kelly Centennial: An Exhibition of Historic Posters.” The posters, which date from 1951 to 2018, are from the collection of the Ellsworth Kelly Studio.

Kelly (1923–2015) is widely regarded as one of the most important painters, sculptors, and printmakers of his time. On the occasion of his May 31 centennial, a year-long celebration will showcase the artist’s indelible legacy.

This collaborative event will include exhibitions and installations at the Art Institute of Chicago, Glenstone Museum, and The Museum of Modern Art, among others; new publications; multiple gifts of artworks to museums; grant awards from the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation; a scholarly symposium; and new digital initiatives to ensure that Kelly’s legacy endures for another 100 years and beyond.

Mary Anne Lee - Managing Director of the Ellsworth Kelly Studio joins us with more.