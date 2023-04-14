2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village 4/15-5/7

Hancock Shaker Village will throw open the barn doors for the 2023 Baby Animals Festival tomorrow, April 15. Events run through Mother’s Day weekend.

Visitors to the village can meet the neighborhood’s newest and noisiest denizens, learn about Shaker heritage and history, witness handcraft demonstrations, and take in new exhibitions in recently updated gallery spaces on the grounds.

Nat Silver is the Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The exhibitions “Handled with Care: The Function of Form in Shaker Craft” and “Stillness and Light by John Mancia” also open at HSV on 4/15.