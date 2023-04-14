© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village 4/15-5/7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
A row of piglets eating hay
1 of 7  — IMG_1943.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
red and white calf
2 of 7  — IMG_1954.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
piglet next to a red ball
3 of 7  — IMG_1951.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
a white and brown calf
4 of 7  — IMG_1962.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
IMG_1967.jpg
5 of 7  — IMG_1967.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
2 adult sheep and 2 baby sheep
6 of 7  — IMG_1964.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
IMG_1960.jpg
7 of 7  — IMG_1960.jpg
2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC

Hancock Shaker Village will throw open the barn doors for the 2023 Baby Animals Festival tomorrow, April 15. Events run through Mother’s Day weekend.

Visitors to the village can meet the neighborhood’s newest and noisiest denizens, learn about Shaker heritage and history, witness handcraft demonstrations, and take in new exhibitions in recently updated gallery spaces on the grounds.

Nat Silver is the Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The exhibitions “Handled with Care: The Function of Form in Shaker Craft” and “Stillness and Light by John Mancia” also open at HSV on 4/15.

Tags
The Roundtable Hancock Shaker Villagebaby animalsshakerspittsfieldfarm
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • Kevin Del Aguila with the cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT
    The Roundtable
    Kevin Del Aguila is a poor little millionaire — that you root for — in "Some Like It Hot" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new musical “Some Like it Hot” - based on the 1959 MGM classic directed and co-written by Billy Wilder and starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe - is steaming up the stage at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre in New York City. Actor Kevin Del Aguila joins us.
  • lifeofpibway-lolita.jpg
    The Roundtable
    An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night. Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece.
  • Danny Burstein (Larry Sultan) in "Pictures in Home."
    The Roundtable
    Danny Burstein stars in "Pictures from Home" on Broadway through 4/30
    Sarah LaDuke
    Photographer Larry Sultan began taking photos of his parents beginning in the early 1980s and he spent a decade interviewing, and writing about his parents and his relationship with them. He published a photo memoir in 1992 entitled “Pictures from Home.”. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City - and now, it’s a Broadway show. Adapted for the stage by Sharr White and directed by Bart Sher, “Pictures from Home” is running through April 30 at Studio 54.
  • Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes on Ireland's thriving music scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    Music journalist Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which is scheduled to be published by FSG this fall. Hermes recently spent time exploring the music scene in Ireland and an article he’s written about what he heard and learned on the Emerald Isle will be published in The New York Times this weekend.
Load More