This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess McGunty

We All Want Impossible Things, by Catherine Newman

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson

Becoming FDR by Jonathan Garman

Number One Walking, by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss

Women Holding Things by Maira Kalman

Two Dogs by Ian Falconer

1000 Design Classics by the Phaidon Editors