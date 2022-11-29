© 2022
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

Published November 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
bookpicks112922.jpg
Assorted Publishers

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Non-fiction

Solito by Javier Zamora
My People: Five Decades of Writing about Black Lives by Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Cookbooks

Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird by Jacques Pépin
Forever Beirut by Barbara Abdeni Massaad with a Foreword by José Andrės
Home Food by Olia Hercules - Recipes from Ukraine, Cyprus, Italy, England, and Beyond

Photography and Art

The Writers - Portraits by Laura Wilson
Portraits of Earth Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth -and-
Portraits of Racial Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth by Robert Shetterly (2 books)

Fiction

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Mystery

Sinister Graves - A Cash Blackbear Mystery by Marcie R. Rendon

Children’s Picture Books

Read Island by Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan
Good Night Little Bookstore written by Amy Cherrix and illustrated by E. B. Goodale

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
