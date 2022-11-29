Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Non-fiction

Solito by Javier Zamora

My People: Five Decades of Writing about Black Lives by Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Cookbooks

Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird by Jacques Pépin

Forever Beirut by Barbara Abdeni Massaad with a Foreword by José Andrės

Home Food by Olia Hercules - Recipes from Ukraine, Cyprus, Italy, England, and Beyond

Photography and Art

The Writers - Portraits by Laura Wilson

Portraits of Earth Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth -and-

Portraits of Racial Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth by Robert Shetterly (2 books)

Fiction

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Mystery

Sinister Graves - A Cash Blackbear Mystery by Marcie R. Rendon

Children’s Picture Books

Read Island by Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan

Good Night Little Bookstore written by Amy Cherrix and illustrated by E. B. Goodale