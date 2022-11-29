Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
Non-fiction
Solito by Javier Zamora
My People: Five Decades of Writing about Black Lives by Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Cookbooks
Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird by Jacques Pépin
Forever Beirut by Barbara Abdeni Massaad with a Foreword by José Andrės
Home Food by Olia Hercules - Recipes from Ukraine, Cyprus, Italy, England, and Beyond
Photography and Art
The Writers - Portraits by Laura Wilson
Portraits of Earth Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth -and-
Portraits of Racial Justice: Americans Who Tell the Truth by Robert Shetterly (2 books)
Fiction
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Mystery
Sinister Graves - A Cash Blackbear Mystery by Marcie R. Rendon
Children’s Picture Books
Read Island by Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan
Good Night Little Bookstore written by Amy Cherrix and illustrated by E. B. Goodale