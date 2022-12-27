Book Picks - Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, translated by Megan McDowell
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
The Uncommon Reader by Alan Bennett
Before the Coffee Gets Cold series by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Hotel Splendide by Ludwig Bemelmans
Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D' by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds