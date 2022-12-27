© 2022
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, translated by Megan McDowell
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
The Uncommon Reader by Alan Bennett
Before the Coffee Gets Cold series by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Hotel Splendide by Ludwig Bemelmans
Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D' by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
