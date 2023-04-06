"The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan

Jennifer Egan, one of the leading fiction writers of her generation, received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and National Book Critics Circle Award for her bestselling, structurally inventive novel, "A Visit from the Goon Squad."

Her much-anticipated "The Candy House," is the story of a Silicon Valley billionaire who creates a company that allows users to upload and download human memory.

Jennifer Egan came to the WAMC studio for the interview when she was in Albany, New York for a New York State Writers Institute event.