Marjorie Ingall makes the case for good apologies

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that terrible apologies are the worst. We all recognize bad apologies when we hear them. So why is it so hard to apologize well? How can we do better?

How could they do better? Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy show us the way in their book, "Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies." Drawing on a deep well of research in psychology, sociology, law, and medicine, they explain why a good apology is hard to find and why it doesn’t have to be.

Marjorie Ingall joins us.