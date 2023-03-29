© 2023
The Roundtable

"There Will Be Fire: Margaret Thatcher, the IRA, and Two Minutes That Changed History" by Rory Carroll

By Joe Donahue
Published March 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Book cover for "There Will Be Fire" by Rory Carroll
In 1984, the IRA attempted to assassinate Margaret Thatcher and her high-ranking cabinet members. Thatcher narrowly avoided death and the world was transfixed by the epic manhunt that followed. Rory Carroll, a renowned Irish journalist for The Guardian, brings a new and personal perspective to this almost forgotten chapter of history in "There Will be Fire: Margaret Thatcher, the IRA, and Two Minutes That Changed History."

Rory Carroll is a veteran journalist who started his career in Northern Ireland. As a foreign correspondent for the Guardian, he reported from the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin American, and the United States. He is now based in his native Dublin as the Guardian’s Ireland correspondent.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
