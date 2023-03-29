"There Will Be Fire: Margaret Thatcher, the IRA, and Two Minutes That Changed History" by Rory Carroll

In 1984, the IRA attempted to assassinate Margaret Thatcher and her high-ranking cabinet members. Thatcher narrowly avoided death and the world was transfixed by the epic manhunt that followed. Rory Carroll, a renowned Irish journalist for The Guardian, brings a new and personal perspective to this almost forgotten chapter of history in "There Will be Fire: Margaret Thatcher, the IRA, and Two Minutes That Changed History."

Rory Carroll is a veteran journalist who started his career in Northern Ireland. As a foreign correspondent for the Guardian, he reported from the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin American, and the United States. He is now based in his native Dublin as the Guardian’s Ireland correspondent.