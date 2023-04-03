An interview with Andrew Boyd about his new book "I Want a Better Catastrophe"

With global warming projected to rocket past the 1.5°C limit, activist Andrew Boyd is thrown into a crisis of hope, and off on a quest to learn how to live with the "impossible news" of our climate doom. He searches out eight of today's leading climate thinkers and asks them: "Is it really the end of the world? and if so, now what?"

His book is "I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor."

Andrew Boyd is a writer, humorist, activist, and CEO (Chief Existential Officer) of the Climate Clock, a global campaign melding art, science, and grassroots organizing to get the world to #ActInTime on climate.