© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

An interview with Andrew Boyd about his new book "I Want a Better Catastrophe"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
"I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor"
New Society Publishers
/
2023

With global warming projected to rocket past the 1.5°C limit, activist Andrew Boyd is thrown into a crisis of hope, and off on a quest to learn how to live with the "impossible news" of our climate doom. He searches out eight of today's leading climate thinkers and asks them: "Is it really the end of the world? and if so, now what?"

His book is "I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor."

Andrew Boyd is a writer, humorist, activist, and CEO (Chief Existential Officer) of the Climate Clock, a global campaign melding art, science, and grassroots organizing to get the world to #ActInTime on climate.

Tags
The Roundtable Climateclimate crisisAgricultureweatherClimate Change
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/3/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • "From Showing Off to Showing Up" - book cover
    The Roundtable
    Nancy Regan shakes off imposter syndrome in book "From Showing Off to Showing Up"
    Joe Donahue
    In her first book, former TV Broadcaster Nancy Regan gives us a behind-the-scenes account of her experience hosting a successful newsmagazine – all while studiously concealing fear, insecurity, and self-doubt. In “From Showing Off to Showing UP,” Regan explores how overcoming these challenges enriched her life and now fuels her ability to help others.
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Marc Molinaro
    Alan Chartock
    The 20th anniversary of the War in Iraq is leading to reflection on America’s actions. In today’s Congressional Corner, Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded March 28.
  • lifeofpibway-lolita.jpg
    The Roundtable
    An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night. Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece.
Load More