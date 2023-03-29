© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Nora Krug: Belonging" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published March 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Nora Krug Edwin’s letters to his wife, 2018 Story illustration for Belonging, by Nora Krug, 2018
© 2018 Nora Krug. All Rights Reserved.
/
nrm.org
Nora Krug Edwin’s letters to his wife, 2018 Story illustration for Belonging, by Nora Krug, 2018

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts presents the exhibition "Nora Krug: Belonging" featuring art by the noted contemporary illustrator, who has assembled a list of prestigious accolades for her comics and graphic novels. On view through June 19, 2023, this new exhibition will present more than 200 original drawings and paintings by Nora Krug, as well as historical artifacts, letters, photographs, and personal items that inspired the artist’s work.

The Norman Rockwell Museum's Deputy Director and Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett and illustrator Nora Krug join us.

Tags
The Roundtable norman rockwell museummuseumartartistillustratorillustration
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Marc Molinaro
    Alan Chartock
    The Republican House majority has upstate New York to thank. In today’s Congressional Corner, Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded March 28.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/29/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
  • Book cover for "Bootstrapped"
    The Roundtable
    "Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream" by Alissa Quart
    Joe Donahue
    Alissa Quart is the executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. Her new book is "Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream." The book is an unsparing, incisive, yet ultimately hopeful look at how we can shed the American obsession with self-reliance that has made us less healthy, less secure, and less fulfilled.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/28/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Book cover for "Best Minds: How Allen Ginsberg Made Revolutionary Poetry from Madness" by Stevan Weine
    The Roundtable
    "Best Minds: How Allen Ginsberg Made Revolutionary Poetry from Madness" by psychiatrist, researcher, and scholar Stevan M. Weine, M.D
    Joe Donahue
    Allen Ginsberg’s 1956 poem “Howl” opens with one of the most resonant phrases in modern poetry: “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness.” Thirty years later, Ginsberg entrusted a Columbia University medical student with materials not shared with anyone else, including psychiatric records that documented how he and his mother, Naomi Ginsberg, struggled with mental illness.In "Best Minds," psychiatrist, researcher, and scholar Stevan M. Weine, M.D., who was that medical student, examines how Allen Ginsberg took his visions and psychiatric hospitalization, his mother’s devastating illness, confinement, and lobotomy, and the social upheavals of the postwar world and imaginatively transformed them.
Load More