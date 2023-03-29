"Nora Krug: Belonging" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts presents the exhibition "Nora Krug: Belonging" featuring art by the noted contemporary illustrator, who has assembled a list of prestigious accolades for her comics and graphic novels. On view through June 19, 2023, this new exhibition will present more than 200 original drawings and paintings by Nora Krug, as well as historical artifacts, letters, photographs, and personal items that inspired the artist’s work.

The Norman Rockwell Museum's Deputy Director and Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett and illustrator Nora Krug join us.