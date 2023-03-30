© 2023
The Roundtable

Bethesda House of Schenectady homeless shelter and service provider

By Joe Donahue
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Bethesda House Schenectady logo
Provided

Bethesda House of Schenectady is a homeless shelter and service provider dedicated to the homeless, disabled, and economically disadvantaged citizens of Schenectady County.

Bethesda House is building Cara House, a new supportive and emergency housing building for the homeless and impoverished in our community.

To tell us more about their work and fundraising efforts we welcome: Bethesda House of Schenectady Executive Director Kimarie Sheppard; Development Committee Member John Sheppard; Senior Licensed Clinical Social Worker Leina Minakawa and Development Coordinator Caroline Codd.

Tags
The Roundtable unhoused peoplesocial workerhomeless sheltershomeless shelterrehabilitation
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
