Bethesda House of Schenectady homeless shelter and service provider

Bethesda House of Schenectady is a homeless shelter and service provider dedicated to the homeless, disabled, and economically disadvantaged citizens of Schenectady County.

Bethesda House is building Cara House, a new supportive and emergency housing building for the homeless and impoverished in our community.

To tell us more about their work and fundraising efforts we welcome: Bethesda House of Schenectady Executive Director Kimarie Sheppard; Development Committee Member John Sheppard; Senior Licensed Clinical Social Worker Leina Minakawa and Development Coordinator Caroline Codd.