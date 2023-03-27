The Empire State Youth Orchestra celebrates Spring with a concert at Troy Music Hall on 4/2

Empire State Youth Orchestra’s Symphony Orchestra will return to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. with a concert that celebrates spring. They’ll perform Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and Li Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival Orchestra.” This concert will also feature Yu-Heng Wang, one of ESYO’s two 2023 Lois Lyman Concerto Competition winners, performing Bartok's Viola Concerto.

To tell us more, we welcome ESYO Music Director Etienne Abelin and Yu-Heng Wang.