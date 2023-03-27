© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Empire State Youth Orchestra celebrates Spring with a concert at Troy Music Hall on 4/2

By Joe Donahue
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
ESYO logo
esyo.org

Empire State Youth Orchestra’s Symphony Orchestra will return to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. with a concert that celebrates spring. They’ll perform Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and Li Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival Orchestra.” This concert will also feature Yu-Heng Wang, one of ESYO’s two 2023 Lois Lyman Concerto Competition winners, performing Bartok's Viola Concerto.

To tell us more, we welcome ESYO Music Director Etienne Abelin and Yu-Heng Wang.

Tags
The Roundtable esyoempire state youth orchestraEtienne Abelinmusic educationclassical musicSpringtroy savings bank music hall
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • 2023-saratogajazzfestival.jpg
    The Roundtable
    46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival preview
    Joe Donahue
    The 46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage festival experience on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
  • Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes on Ireland's thriving music scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    Music journalist Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which is scheduled to be published by FSG this fall. Hermes recently spent time exploring the music scene in Ireland and an article he’s written about what he heard and learned on the Emerald Isle will be published in The New York Times this weekend.
  • Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).
    The Roundtable
    Andre Royo stars in Eric Bogosian's "Drinking in America" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Drinking in America,” written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo opened this past Sunday night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The show, which was directed by Mark Armstrong, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Performances of the four-week limited engagement of “Drinking in America” began on March 10 and the show runs off-Broadway through April 14.
  • Arlo Guthrie and Alan Chartock.
    The Roundtable
    Arlo Guthrie's "What's Left of Me" tour
    Alan Chartock
    “Retirement Was Fun While It Lasted.” That’s the word Arlo Guthrie, the folk troubadour who made his first stage appearance at age 13. After six decades on the road, Arlo hung up his guitar a few years ago. But now he’s getting ready to return to the stage this spring in a new format, including appearances at The Egg in Albany on April 21st and Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, Vermont on May 27th. The new tour is called “What’s Left Of Me.”
Load More