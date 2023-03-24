© 2023
The Roundtable

46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival preview

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
SPAC

The 46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage festival experience on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a remarkable roster of twenty-one musical groups, the line-up is headlined by musical icons Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, Angelique Kidjo, Tower of Power, and Chucho Valdes and today’s most electrifying artists including Snarky Puppy, Cory Wong, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hiromi, Cindy Blackman Santana, Samara Joy, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Emmet Cohen.

From jazz to roots, funk, blues and beyond, the festival will bring its blend of top-notch artists and ensembles, solidifying its place as an international destination and a ‘must-stop’ on the 2023 festival trail.

Festival Presenter and Producer Danny Melnick joins us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
