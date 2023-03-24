46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival preview

The 46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage festival experience on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a remarkable roster of twenty-one musical groups, the line-up is headlined by musical icons Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, Angelique Kidjo, Tower of Power, and Chucho Valdes and today’s most electrifying artists including Snarky Puppy, Cory Wong, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hiromi, Cindy Blackman Santana, Samara Joy, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Emmet Cohen.

From jazz to roots, funk, blues and beyond, the festival will bring its blend of top-notch artists and ensembles, solidifying its place as an international destination and a ‘must-stop’ on the 2023 festival trail.

Festival Presenter and Producer Danny Melnick joins us.